Juventus confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo is fully recovered from COVID-19 after receiving a negative test result.

Ronaldo’s negative status clears him to end his period of quarantine and allows him to return to the club’s training facility and rejoin his teammates in training ahead of Sunday’s Serie A game against Spezia.

Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19. The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.

Whether or not the Portuguese forward will be immediately selected in Andrea Pirlo’s matchday squad remains to be seen. Ronaldo played in Juve’s first two games of the league season, scoring three times in 180 minutes of action, before testing positive for COVID-19 while on international duty. He subsequently missed two league games and two Champions League games, including Wednesday’s highly-anticipated clash with Lionel Messi and Barcelona, over the last two weeks.

Juventus currently sit fifth in the Serie A table with nine points from their first five games. The nine-time defending champions trail leaders AC Milan by four points.

