Manchester United’s Solskjaer on Pogba, 3-sub rule

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got a fine performance out of Paul Pogba in a 5-0 win over RB Leipzig earlier this week.

Playing a more advanced midfield role on the left side, Pogba had an assist and completed 89 percent of his passes while managing three interceptions.

“Paul can do everything on the pitch, more or less, he can play long passes, arrive in the box, play combinations outside the box,” Solskjaer said Friday ahead of a Sunday match with Arsenal (Watch live, 11:30am ET online via Peacock).

“He played really well, I have to say. We love to see him driving forward affecting the game. It’s about getting fitness and sharpness back for Paul, then the more he can do.”

It’s notable that Pogba has assists in the wins over PSG and Leipzig, the two times Solskjaer has left his 4-2-3-1 formation behind this season.

Solskjaer also spoke plainly on the challenges of this incredibly-congested early season, with all six Champions League group matches coming in record time.

He doesn’t get why the Premier League isn’t using five subs like much of Europe.

“I don’t understand and can’t believe clubs voted against it. It’s the most demanding season of all and we have to look after the players’ mental and physical health,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve already seen loads of injuries. I know Pep [Guardiola] has been talking about it. We, as clubs and managers, have to look after them.”

