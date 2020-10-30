Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (thigh) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee), Rob Holding (thigh)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (groin) | OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (calf), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle) | OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Florin Andone (knee), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Phil Bardsley (COVID-19), Erik Pieters (calf), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kepa Arrizabalaga (shoulder) | OUT: Billy Gilmour (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Tomkins (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (knock) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Joel Ward (groin), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Jonjoe Kenny (ankle) | OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Lucas Digne (suspension), Mason Holgate (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Neeskens Kebano (knock) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Aboubakar Kamara (suspension), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (back) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabinho (hamstring), Joel Matip (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (thigh), Nathan Ake (groin) | OUT: Sergio Aguero (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (undisclosed), Fernandinho (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alex Telles (COVID-19) | OUT: Anthony Martial (suspension), Eric Bailly (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (ankle) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Dwight Gayle (knee), Jonjo Shelvey (groin)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), John Fleck (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), William Smallbone (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Japhet Tanganga (thigh)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Said Benrahma (fitness) | OUT: Michail Antonio (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Jonny (knee)

