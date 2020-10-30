Virgil van Dijk undergoes successful surgery; No timetable for return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk has undergone successful surgery, the Reds announced Friday.

The club says it’s placed no timeline on his return to the pitch, and even the most remarkable returns from knee ligament damage take months.

The Dutchman sustained knee ligament damage at the boot of Everton’s Jordan Pickford in a 2-2 Merseyside Derby draw earlier this month.

Van Dijk, 29, has Liverpool to titles in the Champions League and Premier League, is a Ballon d’Or finalist, and has been club Player of the Year while at Liverpool, Celtic, and Southampton.

The Liverpool defender’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully. Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department.

Liverpool has since lost deputizing center back Fabinho to injury and is waiting on his status as well as full fitness for Joel Matip.

The Reds host West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live at 4 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) before traveling to Atalanta for their toughest Champions League group stage test.

He’ll also hope for a quick recovery in order to help the Netherlands at EURO this summer, presuming the tournament is able to be held at all, let alone in a dozen venues across Europe.

