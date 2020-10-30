Wolves – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Crystal Palace: Nuno Espirito Santo hopes to take Wolves’ unbeaten streak to four when it hosts Crystal Palace on Friday (Watch live at 4 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves deserved a win against Newcastle last time out but had to settle for a point when Jacob Murphy scored a stunning free kick.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

That will have stuck in their craw, while Palace will know the point it took from the M23 Derby versus Brighton was a fortunate one. They’ll look to deliver the real deal this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Crystal Palace this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves: OUT: Jonny Otto (knee)

Crystal Palace: QUESTIONABLE: James Tomkins (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (knock) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Joel Ward (groin), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

What they’re saying: Wolves – Crystal Palace

Wolves leader Conor Coady on star forward Raul Jimenez: “He’s a phenomenal footballer. His finish was fantastic, but it’s his all-round game that he brings to us. It’s not just his finishing, he’s fantastic and is a credit to this club. I speak about him every single week, everybody does, and his finishing he has in abundance, but it’s his work off the ball he does for us which is absolutely incredible and he’s massive for this club.”

Palace’s Joel Ward on what’s next for the club: “For us as a squad, we can only look up. We need to look forward and make sure that we give ourselves the best chance of pushing into that top-half of the table… where we believe we should be.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (-105) | Crystal Palace (+325) | Draw (+225)

Prediction: Wolves – Crystal Palace

This could be one of those surprisingly open, entertaining games. Palace’s injury list is long but having Wilfried Zaha means anything is possible. We expect Wolves to come out of the gates with vigor and be too much for the Eagles. Call it 2-1 to the hosts.

How to watch Wolves – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kickoff: 4 pm ET Friday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

