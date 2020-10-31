A roundup of all of the action in the Bundesliga, where Saturday’s results saw Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund match one another with victories atop the table, RB Leipzig upset, and Josh Sargent score a goal for Werder Bremen…

[ NEWS: Premier League to continue when new UK lockdown begins ]

Koln 1-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich made it four straight Bundesliga victories with a 2-1 triumph away to Koln. Thomas Muller started the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, and Serge Gnabry scored what proved to be the winner in first-half stoppage time.

Koln pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute, and there was nothing Manuel Neuer could do about the wicked deflection that Jan Thielmann’s shot took off of Dominick Drexler.

Thanks to their +15 goal differential, Bayern remain ahead of Borussia Dortmund at the Bundesliga summit.

Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

While Dortmund were in complete control and never looked at risk of failing to beat Arminia Bielfeld, Lucien Favre’s side did need a second-half brace from Mats Hummels to secure all three points and keep pace with the eight-time defending champions.

Hummels’ first goal came from Thomas Meunier’s corner kick in the 53rd minute, though he knew very little about the ball falling all the way to his feet at the back post. He did, however, have the presence of mind to poke it home. The second came 18 minutes later, during open play, and did require the use of the big center back’s head. Marco Reus tore down the right flank and floated the perfect ball to the top of the six-yard box where Hummels was waiting and rose highest to head home.

Just like their title rivals from Bavaria, Dortmund won their first game of the season, lost game no. 2, and have now won four straight.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 RB Leipzig

The only side in the top 13 places of the Bundesliga table to lose on Saturday was previously first-place RB Leipzig, who fell 1-0 away to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hannes Wolf scored the game’s only goal, and his first of the season, right on the hour mark.

Leipzig were again without USMNT star Tyler Adams, who suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) strain in training last week. According to manager Julian Nagelsmann, the injury is not structural and is therefore not believed to be serious or long-term.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Werder Bremen

Josh Sargent made his sixth start in the Bundesliga this season, and the 20-year-old USMNT forward scored his first goal of the season (WATCH HERE). Unfortunately for Werder, they were unable to protect their 1-0 lead and settled for just a point. It’s not all bad news, though, as Sargent and Co., sit 8th in the table with nine points from their first six games.

Other Bundesliga scores

Schalke 1-1 Stuttgart — Friday

Augsburg 3-1 Mainz



Sunday’s Bundesliga schedule

Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET

Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg — 12 pm ET

