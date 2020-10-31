Burnley – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley – Chelsea: Christian Pulisic returns to the scene of his first Premier League goal, his second Premier League, and his third Premier League goal when Chelsea visits Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 11 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The game comes one year and six days after Pulisic scored the first three goals of Chelsea’s 4-2 defeat of the Clarets, which came during one of five Burnley winless runs of at least three matches last seasons.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Clarets are in one of those to start the 2020-21 season, with one draw and four losses.

Chelsea’s done much better and is feeling good following a 4-0 demolition of Krasnodar in Russia on Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Chelsea this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: Are without Phil Bardsley (COVID-19), Erik Pieters (calf), Ben Mee (thigh) and Jack Cork (ankle) as their injury problems continue.

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Chelsea this afternoon. ⬇️ Second-year scholar Lewis Richardson is on the bench for Sean Dyche's side for the first time in the @premierleague💪 pic.twitter.com/HyseJ039OA — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 31, 2020

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic starts for Chelsea as N’Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount and Thiago Silva also come into the starting lineup, with Timo Werner dropping out.

What they’re saying: Burnley – Chelsea

Burnley’s Matthew Lowton on winless run: “We’ve shown in the last two games the work-rate and the togetherness and we’ll keep building on that and the confidence we’ll take from the performance (against Spurs) will help us going into the weekend as well. It will be another tough one (against Chelsea). But if we work hard like we did today and the two boys up front put themselves about like they did we’ll look to make it difficult for them.”

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on Hakim Ziyech’s making first start v Krasnodar: “His performance was very very good when you consider he hasn’t started a match since March when the Dutch league finished. … What I have seen in training so far and what I knew we were signing as a player was a player with immense quality and personality to receive the ball, assists, and find goals. We saw a lot of glimpses of that today. We brought him in to do a job and maybe people have forgotten a bit because we signed him in January and he missed the start of the season. Tonight, he certainly showed he is here.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+480) | Chelsea (-190) | Draw (+340)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction: Burnley – Chelsea

Chelsea might be a little weary from Russia, but Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, and N’Golo Kante only went 20 minutes while Reece James was completely rested. Burnley’s best hope to scrap a counter goal early and hold on. Chelsea 3-0.

How to watch Burnley – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com