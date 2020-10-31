Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic has suffered an injury in the warm-up before Burnley – Chelsea on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Footage from found by our broadcast team of Pulisic slipping up in the warm up, then limping away and showing frustration as he ripped off his training bib and threw it on the ground.

It appeared that Pulisic turned his left ankle and lower leg when he slipped.

Returning to the venue where he scored a hat trick last season, Pulisic was in the Chelsea starting lineup but the Blues released this brief statement on the 22-year-old USMNT star.

“There’s a late change to our starting team. Timo Werner replaces Christian Pulisic and young goalkeeper Karlo Ziger is on the bench.”

Pulisic was rested for the UEFA Champions League trip to Krasnodar on Wednesday but caused havoc after he came off the bench to win a penalty kick, be involved in another goal and scored one himself.

This latest injury will lead to further concerns about his overall injury record, as he has now consistently suffered injuries at Borussia Dortmund and now Chelsea.

Another injury blow for Pulisic

After just returning form a long-term hamstring injury, Pulisic was having his minutes managed and this will be a blow to the USMNT winger who has become Chelsea’s top attacking talent among a host of star names.

With Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner around in the wide areas, Pulisic is undoubtedly the main man for Chelsea.

We will provide further details as and when, as Frank Lampard will no doubt give an update on Christian Pulisic post-game at Turf Moor.

USMNT and Chelsea fans will be sweating on the fitness of Pulisic, as he was due to be called up by the U.S. men’s national team for their game against Wales in Swansea on Nov. 12.

