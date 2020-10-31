Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Sargent is off and running in the Bundesliga this season, as the USMNT forward put Werder Bremen 1-0 up at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The St. Louis native, 20, has been playing really well for Werder and is finally off the mark in 2020-21.

He took his goal really well and he expertly stayed onside then slotted home. Werder survived relegation last season via the playoffs, and now they are making the most of that reprieve as they’ve had a very good start to the season.

How has Sargent been playing?

Sargent is perhaps the second-best USMNT player in the Bundesliga this season, (after Gio Reyna, obvs) and staying healthy and getting a good run of games has been massive for his overall play and this goal will give him plenty of confidence.

With the USMNT to play against Wales in Swansea n Nov. 12, it will be intriguing to see Sargent line up with the likes of Reyna, Christian Pulisic (maybe), Timothy Weah and Brenden Aaronson in attack.

It’s crazy to think that Josh Sargent is still 20 years old, right!?

Take a look at his goal in the video below, as Sargent