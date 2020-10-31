The transfer news just keeps on coming, with Kalidou Koulibaly to Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai to Arsenal among the reports.

With the January transfer window opening in just 62 days, get ready for plenty more rumors and reports as it seems like the summer window only just ended!

Koulibaly to Liverpool, finally?

Starting in Liverpool, it is believed the Reds want to sign a new center back in January giving the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk, plus Joel Matip and Joe Gomez suffering with plenty of injuries in recent seasons.

Fabinho has even been injured since playing as an emergency center back, with only a few youngsters like Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg remaining.

After being linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, a report from Calciomercato in Italy claims the Reds are interested in signing the Napoli center back in January. Napoli wanted $100 million for Koulibaly, 29, but it appears his transfer value has fallen and he is open to a move away from Naples. Here’s what he said after their Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

“I love Naples and Naples loves me, that’s the most important thing,” Koulibaly said. “I always make myself available game after game, I still have three years of contract, I’m calm, the teams are looking for me but I’m still here. I play at my level and I help this team and these people because I want to give something back to them then we’ll see what happens.”

Liverpool were likely to sign a new center back next summer anyway but Virgil van Dijk’s injury has accelerated their search not only of his long-term partner but also a leader who can come in this January and soften the blow of VVD’s injury.

Szoboszlai the next star at Salzburg

Dominik Szoboszlai is a name we will be hearing for a very long time as the Hungarian playmaker is the latest star to be developed at RB Salzburg.

Szoboszlai, 20, has scored four goals in his first four games of the UEFA Champions League this season and several clubs across Europe are hoping to sign the talented forward who has a penchant for scoring crackers from outside the box.

A report from the Sky Italy claims that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Szoboszlai and hope to sign him in the next 12 months, as they struggle to negotiate with Lyon for Houssem Aouar and have essentially moved on from Mesut Ozil. After developing Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino in recent years, Szoboszlai is showing he can follow in their footsteps.

Szoboszlai is young, hungry and versatile and he seems exactly like the type of player Mikel Arteta wants to sign as he continues his overhaul at Arsenal.

