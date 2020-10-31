Sure, Jurgen Klopp would love if his team would beat every opponent 5-0 with five of the most stunning goals the world has ever seen every time they take the field, but he is just as proud after a hard-fought, comeback victory like the one Liverpool secured against West Ham United on Saturday.

“It’s not about shining, it’s about hard work,” he said in his post-game television interview, and it’s a good thing because Liverpool’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign has been anything but easy or pretty thus far.

Alas, the Reds are still fighting and working hard, and they remain favorites to retain their PL title. Klopp isn’t thinking that far ahead, or ahead at all, he’s simply proud of his side’s latest trio of points before shifting his focus to their hunt for the next one — quotes from the BBC:

“The world is in a difficult place and we are happy to be allowed to play football. So we have to try everything to win football games. It’s not about shining, or flying, or whatever, it’s about hard work — that was absolutely necessary against this opponent. It’s not about the simple stuff because they are too good for that – you need to be cheeky, tricky as well, and we were. “We had a lot of good football — not 500 chances or whatever, but enough. It’s a real challenge for the concentration levels, and we did it. I don’t want to see us in a moment be brilliant because it’s not possible. I want to see us dig in and we did that, and I’m so, so happy. … “It’s so difficult with the number of games we have. Seeing the determination and desire of the boys, the will to play football, to deal with setbacks is really exceptional. “Football is always about finding the right way, and tonight the boys found it. Obviously I loved the second goal. It was super play. Shaq’s in incredible form at the moment, and Diogo Jota obviously. “All these kinds of things, that’s what we had to do over the 95 minutes. Every set-piece they had is a major threat for them, but we dealt with it really well.”

Up next for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool is undeniably one of the fixtures of the season: away to Manchester City next Sunday (11:30 am ET), with the two sides set for UEFA Champions League action in the interim. Liverpool will visit Atalanta on Tuesday, the same day Man City host Olympiacos.

