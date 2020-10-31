Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – West Ham: Injury-hit Liverpool looks to stretch its unbeaten home Premier League record to 47 matches when it hosts West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live at 4 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds will not have Fabinho in addition to Virgil van Dijk, while the Jurgen Klopp may have Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara as options. Saying Fabinho has a “little injury,” Klopp said the Brazilian is “out for the weekend and slightly longer but all the others are in contention.”

Liverpool sits second on the Premier League table, behind Everton on goal differential.

West Ham will not have Michail Antonio, who has 12 goals in his last 17 Premier League matches.

That’s about the only bad news for the in-form Irons; West Ham is five points back of the top, unbeaten in four and took a point off both Man City and Tottenham in its last two outings..

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Liverpool: Without Fabinho (hamstring), Joel Matip (undisclosed) and Virgil van Dijk (knee) through injury, Jurgen Klopp hands Nathaniel Phillips a first Premier League start. Thiago Alcantara (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) are all out injured as Curtis Jones starts.

Here’s how we line up for tonight’s clash with @WestHam 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 31, 2020

West Ham: The Hammers have Said Benrahma on the bench, while Michail Antonio (thigh) is out and is replaced by Sebastian Haller up top.

Haller starts with Benrahma on the bench ⚒ Here's how we're lining up at Anfield…#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/cmSa3Aj2Tj — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 31, 2020

What they’re saying: Liverpool – West Ham

Trent Alexander-Arnold on playing without fans: “Obviously we miss the fans a lot. It’s something that we’ve had to try and adapt to but it’ll never feel normal – especially on a Champions League night, there’s always something special in the air. So we miss the fans a lot. Hopefully they were pleased watching from home and wherever they were watching from. We’re happy with the result and hopefully we’ll be able to progress and hopefully see them soon.

Jarrod Bowen on West Ham being in-form heading into Anfield: “I think we know how strong the Liverpool team is, but on the back of our performances against Tottenham and Man City, we feel we can take it and go there hoping to achieve as much as we can. We know they’re going to have a lot of the ball and try to hurt us in different ways, but as long as we defend well and stay compact, which we always need to do away from home and especially at Liverpool, we can give ourselves a great chance.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-275) | West Ham (+675) | Draw (+420)

Prediction: Liverpool – West Ham

They couldn’t, could they? West Ham’s remarkable run started with out-playing Arsenal in a loss, so this isn’t a fluke. But to take down Liverpool wouldn’t just be nice for old Everton boss Moyes, it would be a signal to the entire league that West Ham is for real. The Irons put a scare into Liverpool but lost 3-2 at Anfield last winter. Look for it to be nearly that this year. 3-1, Reds.

How to watch Liverpool – West Ham stream and start time

Kickoff: 1:30 pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

