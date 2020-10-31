Pep Guardiola to Barcelona isn’t a thing according to, erm, Pep Guardiola.

Okay, so we’ve heard it straight from the horses mouth but that’s unlikely to stop the rumors.

With Josep Maria Bartomeu resigning as Barcelona president during the week after plenty of turmoil on and off the pitch, the leading contender to replace him, Victor Font, has said he wants to bring Pep Guardiola back as manager.

Asked about the comments from Victor Font, here’s what Guardiola told BT Sport after Man City’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

“My career as a manager in Barcelona is over,” Guardiola said. “There are incredible people who can be in charge. Ronald Koeman is an incredible manager. It’s over. I will come back to watch a game, but I am happy here, I have the desire to do well and this is the most important thing. Now there will be elections in Barcelona, and hopefully they can choose the right person and the right board to maintain the club as it is, at the highest level.”

Does this mean the Guardiola to Barcelona reports will now end? Probably not.

Pep Guardiola has a contract at Manchester City which runs out in the summer, and there is a growing sense that he could return to Barcelona if the right conditions are put in place.

But let’s not forget, why would he ruin his incredible reputation at Barca by arriving when Lionel Messi is about to depart and a huge rebuild needed at the Nou Camp?

Font has spoken about bringing back legendary players Carlos Puyol, Xavi and Andres Iniesta to work with Guardiola. Wouldn’t that be something? But it seems more the hopeful dream of a Barcelona fanatic rather than being realistic.

You get the feeling that Guardiola wants to win the Champions League at Man City then move on, but he’s likely to agree a contract extension before he does that, so it seems like Guardiola to Barcelona may have to wait a bit further down the line. If ever.

