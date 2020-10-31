The Premier League will not be interrupted and games will continue to be played as scheduled after the United Kingdom’s new national lockdown goes into effect beginning this Thursday, Nov. 5.

The impending lockdown, which will be the UK’s second official shutdown in 2020 due to a surging number of new COVID-19 cases, is set to last until Dec. 2. The Premier League, just as virtually every other sports league around the world, shut down for three months, from March to June, when COVID-19 first began to spread quickly.

Boris Johnson confirms a second national lockdown in the UK: "From Thursday until the start of December, you must stay at home… Non essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues should close. Pubs, bar, restaurants must close." He adds UK will extend furlough scheme. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 31, 2020

Per Sky News in the UK, the Premier League and other elite sports will be allowed to continue their respective operations during the lockdown period “due to the testing regimes in place for professional sportspeople.”

As such, games will continue to be played without fans in attendance. People in the UK will only be allowed to leave their homes “for specific reasons, such as education, work or food shopping.”

