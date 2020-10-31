Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United – Manchester City: This will be an intriguing tactical battle at Bramall Lane on Saturday (Watch live, 8:30am ET online via Peacock) as Pep Guardiola’s boys aim to kick on.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have played well for large chunks of this season but only have one point to show for it after suffering five single-goal defeats in their opening six games.

Guardiola’s Man City have won two of their first five games, as they’ve dropped points away at West Ham and Leeds so far. However, they did batter Marseille in the UEFA Champions League in midweek as they won their opening two games of the group stage to set themselves up nicely in Europe.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of what promises to be a tight battle as two very different styles of play.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United have a host of injuries to key players to deal with as Jack O’Connell is out for the season, while John Fleck and Lys Mousset will be out for a long time. Max Lowe comes in for John Lundstram in the starting lineup, just days after it was revealed the latter has turned down a new contract with the Blades.

One change for the Bladesmen. 🔁 Max Lowe returns after missing the trip to Anfield with concussion, replacing John Lundstram who drops to the bench. pic.twitter.com/WBwcl8HF79 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 31, 2020

Manchester City have Sergio Aguero out, again, as Gabriel Jesus is also out and Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho are also missing, while Nathan Ake is on the bench and Kyle Walker starts. Ferran Torres again looks to be playing as a false nine.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (+800) are massive underdogs but given their play so far and how unlucky they’ve been, those odds seems really high. Manchester City (-325) will rotate their squad and it will be intriguing to see if they can keep their tempo high. The draw is +460.

Prediction

You get the feeling this will be a very tough outing for Man City, especially amid their Champions League campaign, but they will have just enough quality to squeeze past the Blades. Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City.

