Sheffield United – Manchester City turned out to be a routine win for the visitors, as the 1-0 scoreline didn’t tell the whole story.

Aaron Ramsdale made plenty of fine stops as Kyle Walker’s first half fizzer made the difference in a professional display for Man City.

Sheffield United have now lost six of their opening seven games of the season, losing by just one goal on each occasion.

3 things we learned from Sheffield United – Manchester City

1. Ferran Torres provides focal point: He went close several times in the first half and with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus out injured, Torres proved he can provide a focal point. His pace in-behind allowed Man City to thread balls through and Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez linked up with with Torres. The Spaniard is finding his feet and looks pretty comfortable as a makeshift center forward in a false nine role.

2. Blades lacking in confidence: They have lost six of their opening seven games and have been solid enough defensively so far this season but they are lacking in confidence in attack. The Blades struggled to score last season too and edged plenty of games but now they are being edged out. Chris Wilder won’t be too concerned but one point from their opening seven games is far from ideal as they have to improve their quality in the final third.

3. City lurking with intent: After a tough start to the season they are starting to grind out clean sheets and look much better defensively with Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias at center back and Joao Cancelo at left back. Back-to-back shutouts against Marseille and Sheffield United were very timely and all of a sudden Man City are just a few points off the top. Not bad given all of their injuries and all of the talk about Guardiola’s side being way off it early in the season.

Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling – In the first half he was sensational and he led by example for Man City. Somehow he is underrated.

Man City cranked through the gears early on as Torres had a header saved by Aaron Ramsdale after a fine cross from Joao Cancelo.

Aymeric Laporte then flashed a shot wide from a set-piece as City did all the pressing in the first half with Ramsdale denying Rodri and then Torres again after fine work from Raheem Sterling.

Sterling then set up the opener for Man City, as his trickery set up an attack and the ball found Sheffield United fan Kyle Walker who smashed home a wonderful low drive on his return to the Steel City.

In the second half Man City pushed to put the game to bed with Kevin de Bruyne firing an effort on target, then Ramsdale denied Riyad Mahrez.

Sheffield United offered little in attack throughout, as Ederson was extremely comfortable claiming crosses from wide areas but Sander Berge did charge down the right and set up substitute John Lundstram but he fired over.

Late on Bernardo Silva was denied by Ramsdale as City eased to victory.

