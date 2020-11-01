Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty gave Arsenal a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Arsenal sits in eighth place, the fourth of four clubs with 12 points.

[ MORE: USWNT stars win Women’s FA Cup ]

The Red Devils appear two different teams between the Champions League and Premier League, and now sit 15th with seven points.

Manchester United – Arsenal didn’t live up to expectations but Mikel Arteta won’t care and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will wonder what’s wrong with his crew.

Manchester United Man of the Match

Harry Maguire’s poor start to the 2020-21 season for United extended into international play with England and there were understandable questions about the center back’s confidence.

No more. He’s returned from England duty to join Victor Lindelof in allowing one goal to this four-some of opponents: PSG, Chelsea, RB Leipzig, and Arsenal. That goal was a wicked deflection own goal off Luke Shaw against Newcastle.

It hasn’t been perfect — consider the non-penalty call for a foul on Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea draw — but very encouraging.

Arsenal Man of the Match

Have a feeling we’re going to type this a lot in the next couple of years: Thomas Partey drove the Gunners bus in this win.

93 percent passing

Five-of-five on long balls

Three-of-three dribbles completed

Nine-of-12 duels won

Three tackles

The Ghanaian has meshed so well with his new club, and it’s no surprise that Bruno Fernandes had his toughest day at Old Trafford.

Manchester United – Arsenal recap

Aubameyang couldn’t slide onto the end of a great Hector Bellerin feed as Arsenal bid to take a 14th-minute lead.

Bernd Leno was ready at the back post to make a leg save on Mason Greenwood following a seeing-eye cross from Marcus Rashford in the 22nd.

Arsenal might’ve claimed a lead in the 38th when Willian and Aubameyang worked a terrific 1-2 that saw the Brazilian clip the cross bar.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Kieran Tierney blocked an Aaron Wan-Bissaka shot after an early second-half giveaway.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette latched onto a Marcus Rashford header at midfield and broke toward the United goal. Aubameyang’s shot across goal took the slightest turn off Victor Lindelof’s rear end and missed the far post by inches.

Thomas Partey had a powerful 58th-minute dig that David De Gea caught in the rain.

But it was a needless move from Paul Pogba that Bellerin turned into a penalty, and Aubameyang snapped a rare goalless skid with a near-perfect penalty.

United sub Donny van de Beek saw an 85th-minute strike smash off the post and Mohamed Elneny.

Follow @NicholasMendola