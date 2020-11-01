Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Distressing news out of Southampton, where rampant scoring Danny Ings has experienced another knee injury.

Ings scored in Saints’ 4-3 win over Aston Villa but left the match late with a knee injury.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was given the chance to downplay the injury but raised big concerns after the game when he admitted, “It didn’t look good. … (Ings) was immediately shouting ‘My knee, my knee.”

Ings scored 11 goals in his first Premier League season with Burnley, earning a move to Liverpool that was hampered by two knee surgeries.

The striker went on loan to Saints in 2018-19 and scored seven times, earning a move home ahead of a 22-goal 2019-20 season.

It would be a disheartening blow for the 28-year-old, who had worked his way back into the England side and helped Saints back into the European discussion with five goals and two assists in seven PL outings this season.

