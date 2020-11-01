Manchester United – Arsenal: An absolutely huge early season clash takes place at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30am ET online via Peacock) as two teams hoping to at least be in the top four of the Premier League clash.

[ MORE: The Donny van de Beek dilemma ]

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta have had struggles early in the season, as they have struggled to find consistency and suffered multiple defeats already.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED – ARSENAL

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a massive early-season clash as Manchester United want to prove they are fully back on track, while Arsenal aim to kick on after a topsy-turvy start to the season.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester United have Eric Bailly out for two to three with a muscle injury and Anthony Martial is still suspended as he serves the final match of a three-game ban after being sent off against Tottenham. Jesse Lingard is out for a few weeks through injury.

Arsenal is without David Luiz who was injured against Leicester, while Bukayo Saka starts despite an injury against Leicester City. Willian returns for this game, while Shokdran Mustafi is also fit after a lengthy absence. Rob Holding makes a remarkable recovery to start Sunday’s match.

🥁 Introducing the United XI to take on Arsenal…#MUFC #MUNARS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2020

🚨 Three changes from last Sunday… ➡️ Holding, Elneny, Willian

⬅️ David Luiz, Xhaka, Ceballos#MUNARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 1, 2020

What they’re saying ahead of Manchester United – Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Donny van de Beek at Man United: “When players come into a new league, to a new team, it’s always going to be a time that he adapts. When he’s played he plays really well. It says a lot about our depth and quality in the squad, that we don’t have to use him every single game because we have other players as well. I also think it says everything about our ambitions, we want to challenge for trophies this season. I would be disappointed if some of my team-mates said I wasn’t important at United. I didn’t start many games.”

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s attacking struggles: “It’s very difficult to create chances against ten men behind the ball. In those spaces we saw what they did against Manchester City. I was expecting them to do it but we had open situations where we should have finished better. It comes down to two or three chances that you are going to have. When you have those moments you have to take them and not make mistakes at the back.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (+110) are the favorites but Arsenal (+235) have performed very well on the counter in recent meetings against the Red Devils. The draw at +260 looks enticing.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Manchester United – Arsenal prediction

For some reason the Gunners always seems to show up against the big boys. They will do that once again and I just think the balance in this Man United team is off. Manchester United 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Manchester United – Arsenal stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock

Follow @JPW_NBCSports