Putting together Manchester United – Arsenal player ratings was tough.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game via a penalty kick to seal the win for Arsenal, as they looked the more polished and classy outfit with Man United struggling for control throughout the game.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 6 – Didn’t have to do much. Chose the wrong way on the penalty kick.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6 – Tried his best to get forward but Tierney and Saka caused him plenty of problems.

Victor Lindelof: 6 – Did well to get a toe on balls to Aubameyang and Lacazette at crucial moments. Then caught in possession as Willian hit the bar.

Harry Maguire: 7 – Dominant defensively and headed just wide in the second half. Solid outing.

Luke Shaw: 5 – Lost the battle with Bellerin and may lose his place in the team when Alex Telles is available to play.

Fred: 5 – Booked early on. Slow to react throughout. Replaced in the second half.

Scott McTominay: 6 – Did his job, as always, but didn’t provide any attacking intent.

Paul Pogba: 5 – Was in the thick of the action, popping up in great areas and Arsenal had to foul him to stop him from the left. But gave away the pivotal penalty kick.

Bruno Fernandes: 5 – A frustrated figure as United couldn’t get him on the ball. Hardly had a kick and subbed off in final 15 minutes.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Brilliant ball to Greenwood in the first half, but very isolated and was pulled out of position too often.

Mason Greenwood: 6 – Smashed a shot on target which forced Leno to save. Cut inside and was tricky inside the box on numerous occasions.

Substitution

Nemanja Matic (62′ for Fred): 6 – Almost won a penalty kick, and gave extra bite.

Edinson Cavani (75′ on for Greenwood): 5 – Tried to link up with Pogba from the left but a few slack touches.

Donny van de Beek (75′ on for Fernandes): 6 – Looked bright as his cross was deflected onto the post.

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 6 – Didn’t have much to do other than save from Greenwood in the first half and deflect a shot onto the post late on.

Rob Holding: 6 – Booked in the first half as he was caught out by Rashford, Pogba. Battled through injury.

Gabriel: 6 – Booked in the first half for stopping a promising United attack. Kept his cool on the ball when under pressure, and some good last-ditch defending although he has to stay on his feet more.

Kieran Tierney: 7 – Whipped in some brilliant crosses from the left and kept pouring forward from left-sided center back.

Hector Bellerin: 8 – Got forward well and won the battle with Luke Shaw. Great crosses into the box which Aubameyang and Saka couldn’t convert. Won a penalty kick after being fouled by Paul Pogba.

Thomas Partey: 8 – Cleaned up plenty of messes in midfield and very tidy on the ball. A driving force throughout and he will be a star at Arsenal. Dominated.

Mohamed Elneny: 7 – Lashed a shot over in the second half and worked so hard alongside Partey to dominate midfield.

Bukayo Saka: 6 – Popped up in dangerous areas. Should have headed home right on half time as he missed a great chance.

Willian: 7 – Played a lovely one-two with Aubameyang but his shot clipped the crossbar.

Alexandre Lacazette: 6 – Did his best to make a nuisance of himself but was feeding off scraps for most of the game. Subbed off.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 6 – Slid in at the back post in the first half and he should have scored. Curled wide in the second when he should have scored. He slotted home the penalty kick to end his drought, though.

Substitution

Eddie Nketiah (76′ on for Lacazette): 5 – Didn’t get involved going forward as Arsenal dropped deeper and deeper.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (86′ on for Willian): N/A

Shkodran Mustafi (87′ on for Aubameyang): N/A

