Partizan Belgrade selling “wunderkind” Stevanovic to Man City

Manchester City has a new winger coming in January, says Partizan Belgrade.

The Serbian club will sell its self-described “wunderkind” Filip Stepanovic to City when the transfer market opens in January.

The 18-year-old made his senior league debut aged 16 in December 2018, and has 12 goals and five assists in 55 appearances for Partizan.

Ten of those have come in the Europa League, where he made two sub appearances against Manchester United last season.

Stevanovic was heavily linked to United as well as some other big European clubs this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons were thrown around by some notably sensationalist accounts, but hey, you never know.

The deal will come in at around $10 million according to Fabrizio Romano.

Partizan has finished first, second, or third in Serbia every season since 1990-91. Recent Premier League players to get started with Partizan include Lazar Markovic and Stevan Jovetic.

