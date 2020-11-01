Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – Brighton is a real clash of styles on Sunday (Watch live, 2:15pm ET online via Peacock) as Spurs aim to keep grinding out wins and Brighton will continue their attractive style of play.

Jose Mourinho and Graham Potter go about things very differently but there is plenty to admire about both of them. Mourinho is turning Spurs into a ruthless, solid winning machine with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son on fire up top.

Brighton are playing lovely stuff under Potter but aren’t being rewarded with points, and that will be a concern for the Seagulls.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a clash between two teams hoping for very different things this season: Spurs to challenge for trophies, and Brighton just to stay in the league.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham have no new injury concerns and Mourinho goes back to his usual team after their Europa League defeat at Antwerp. Dele Alli isn’t on the bench, while Bale and Lucas Moura are on the bench.

Brighton may have Davy Propper back and on the bench, while young goalkeeper Robert Sanchez comes in to replace Mat Ryan in goal who has been given a breather. Leandro Trossard is playing up front.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-165) are the heavy favorites and Brighton (+425) are the underdogs, but Spurs will have to rotate their squad given their Europa League commitments. The draw (+320) will be a bet to keep an eye on.

Prediction

It’s tough to see anything other than a Tottenham win here. Brighton are capable of causing an upset but defensively they have been struggling, and that will give Kane and Son plenty of chances. Tottenham 2-0 Brighton.

How to watch Tottenham – Brighton stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:15m ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock

