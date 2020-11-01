Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USWNT stars Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle are Women’s FA Cup champions as Manchester City won the tournament for the third time in four seasons via a 3-1 extra-time defeat of Everton at Wembley Stadium.

Mewis scored the opening goal and went the distance for City while Lavelle went 70 minutes. English teenager Jess Park slipped through fellow sub Georgia Stanway for a very pretty extra-time winner.

Canada’s Janine Beckie subbed into the game for the final two minutes for City and scored off Stanway’s feed.

With her goal, @sammymewy becomes the second #USWNT player and third 🇺🇸 player overall to score in an FA Cup Final, joining @CarliLloyd and @cpulisic_10 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/akyxrGVwat — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) November 1, 2020

Young Everton keeper Sandy MacIver, 22, made a number of big saves as the Toffees stayed in the contest.

Mewis put City in front with a 40th-minute header off a corner kick, but Valerie Gauvin scored an equalizer off an Izzy Christensen feed 15 minutes after the break.

City had the advantage in shots and possession but couldn’t find a winner and the match headed to stoppage time.

And what a dribble and pass for the winner, with a nice finish off the post to boot.

GOAL!@ManCityWomen take the lead again! Jess Park beautifully sets up @StanwayGeorgia who gets the vital touch. Will that be the winner?!#WomensFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/3UQRiXebqG — Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) November 1, 2020

