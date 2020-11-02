Ajax will be without 11 players, including six from the first team, when they travel to Denmark for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland after they tested positive for COVID-19.

[ MORE: Pep issues Aguero injury update ahead of colossal Liverpool clash ]

As a result, Ajax have just 17 players available, including zero goalkeepers who have ever featured in a first-team fixture in their career. Kjell Scherpen will be the only goalkeeper in the squad, meaning an outfield player could be forced in goal in the event of an injury or a sending-off.

Most notably omitted from the Ajax traveling party due to COVID-19 were midfielders Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, and goalkeepers Andre Onana and Maarten Stekelenburg.

[ MORE: Gareth Bale beats Brighton with first goal since Tottenham return ]

Ajax sit third in Group D, three points behind second-place Atalanta. With Liverpool leading the group, Midtjylland were supposed to be the minnows against which Ajax could count on taking six points to give themselves a shot at progression to the knockout rounds. Given Monday’s coronavirus-related news, that plan could be out the window.

Follow @AndyEdMLS