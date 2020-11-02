Fulham – West Brom is a battle of newly promoted sides and presumed relegation battlers seeking their first win of the 2020-21 Premier League season when they meet at Craven Cottage on Monday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Fulham sit 19th in the table with a single point from their six games after winning promotion via the playoffs last season, while West Brom are only marginally better off with three points in 17th place.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Fulham – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Team dropping now. 🤛 The lads that will tackle the Baggies…#FULWBA pic.twitter.com/OgH8FrJSsN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 2, 2020

📋 We are unchanged for this evening’s clash at Craven Cottage.#FULWBA | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 2, 2020

Fulham: QUESTIONABLE: Neeskens Kebano (knock) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Aboubakar Kamara (suspension), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

West Brom: OUT: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow)

What they’re saying:

Scott Parker, on life in the top flight: “This year, our league is our mini-league and at this present moment in time the way it is we’re about three points off of being top of our mini league. The facts are fourth from bottom this year is going to be a huge success and that’s our aim and at this present moment in time we need to be comfortable being in and around this position because that’s where we are. I feel we’ve had a real confidence and been really brave in the way that we’ve played definitely. But certainly, and I think I said it after the Leeds game, sometimes we are maybe a little bit naive and that’s something we need to improve on.”

Slaven Bilic, on signs of improvement: “We are still waiting for our first win but we are getting points and we are growing as a team. It is a process and we continue to learn, but we are doing well. We are becoming more resilient and that has pleased me. The last couple of games we have been at least 50-50 in terms of possession and chances with our opponents. That makes the group really positive. We are erasing those little questions marks. The best way to reduce them is to play well, to pick up points and the players proving themselves on an individual basis in the Premier League.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+145) | West Brom (+195) | Draw (+225)

Prediction

You won’t find many, if any, sides that are worse defensively than Fulham and West Brom. In most instances, that would mean a glut of goals. However, you won’t find many sides that are worse offensively either. In short, anything and everything is in play here. Fulham 1-1 West Brom.

How to watch Fulham – West Brom: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

