A roundup of all of the weekend’s results in La Liga, where Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were each victorious and appear headed in the right direction, while Barcelona… did not, and do not…

Real Madrid 4-1 Huesca

Karim Benzema bagged a brace and Eden Hazard added his first goal of the season in his 2020-21 debut as Real Madrid smashed Huesca to remain just a point back of leaders… Real Sociedad. Well, OK, then.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing, though, as Hazard’s opening goal didn’t come until 40 minutes on the clock. Los Blancos were, however, 2-0 by the time the halftime whistle had blown, thanks to Benzema’s first of the game. Federico Valverde made it 3-0 in the 54th, capping off a dominant 14-minute spell stretching either side of the intermission. Benzema added his second of the game in the 90th minute after David Ferreiro pulled a goal back in the 74th.

Alaves 1-1 Barcelona

There was absolutely nothing dominant about Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with 10-man Alaves. Ronald Koeman is now the proud owner of the worst start to a Barcelona manager’s tenure since 1971-72, with a 2W-2D-2L record after his first six games in charge.

Oh, and Barcelona had to come from behind to draw Alaves, a side which finished 16th last season and avoided relegation by just three points.

Luis Roja put the home side ahead in the 31st minute, and an embarrassing moment it was for Gerard Pique and Neto inside their own penalty area. It wasn’t until the 63rd that the visitors pulled level through Antoine Griezmann. A minute earlier, Jota had been sent off for putting his studs into the chest of Pique.

Barcelona sit 12th in the La Liga table, already nine points off the top spot.

Osasuna 1-3 Atletico Madrid

The entire city of Madrid enjoyed the weekend’s results, with Atletico Madrid cruising past Osasuna on the back of Joao Felix’s brace. The Portuguese star made it 1-0 from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute and doubled Los Rojiblancos‘ lead with a rifled finished in the 69th. Felix missed out on his hat trick when he smashed his second spot-kick effort of the day off the post and back into play.

Osasuna pulled a goal back in the 80th minute, but Lucas Torreira restored the two-goal advantage on 88 minutes, and that’s how it ended.

Other La Liga results

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Sevilla

Valencia 2-2 Getafe

Real Betis 3-1 Elche

Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Sociedad

Granada 1-1 Levante

Eibar 0-2 Cadiz

