Manchester City are set to host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday (Watch live, at 11:30 am ET), and Pep Guardiola sure would like to see Sergio Aguero return from injury for this early-season Premier League title clash.

What is the likelihood of that happening, though? Well, it’s more than zero but probably still closer to zero than 100, according to Guardiola.

“We don’t want to make a step back again [by rushing him] but he’s getting better. It’s not so [bad] as we believed when he felt something in the last game, against West Ham. He’s getting better — I don’t know about Liverpool. After the international break for sure he’ll be ready.” … “We’ll see the last training [before the match]. He did one with the team yesterday [Sunday]. We are happy he’s back but we’ve been happy with Ferran so we have an alternative.”

Sergio Aguero suffered his latest injury, to his hamstring, after only three appearances following his return from a knee injury he suffered back in June. He is believed to have had an operation to remove a piece of tissue via arthroscopic surgery this summer.

With Gabriel Jesus also set to miss Sunday’s showdown with a hamstring injury of his own, Guardiola could once again be forced to play 20-year-old summer signing Ferran Torres, who is more of a natural wide attacker, as the lone man up top. While he is yet to score a goal in four Premier League appearances this season, Torres has scored twice each in the UEFA Champions League and League Cup.

Liam Delap also made three appearances (two starts) at center forward earlier this season, though the 17-year-old hasn’t featured since Man City’s 5-2 defeat to Leicester City in late-September.

