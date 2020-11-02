A roundup of all of the weekend’s results in Serie A, where AC Milan remained unbeaten to start the season, Juventus are beginning to hit their stride, and Napoli and Inter Milan were thoroughly unimpressive…

Spezia 1-4 Juventus

Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo did most of the damage for Juventus, who took home all three points for a change. The nine-time defending Serie A champions have just three wins from their first six games, though they remain unbeaten to start the league campaign. Even still, they trail leaders and fellow unbeaten side AC Milan by just four points and appear set for a ruthless run which will almost certainly catapult them further up the table.

Perhaps most encouraging were the players on the scoresheet during Sunday’s thrashing of Spezia: Alvaro Morata opened the scoring and Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace in his first league appearance since recovering from COVID-19. Adrien Rabiot got the other goal for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Udinese 1-2 AC Milan

AC Milan held onto the top spot in the table, which of course means Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the hero and did something spectacular.

The 39-year-old scored Milan’s 83rd-minute winner via bicycle kick. OK, so he didn’t quite reach the heights of his iconic overhead kick for Sweden against England a number of years ago, but he’s 39, so you wouldn’t expect him to do so, would you?

Ibrahimovic also assisted Franck Kessie for the game’s opening goal in the 18th minute. Udinese pulled level in the 48th minute and looked like they would take a point on Sunday, until Ibrahimovic did what Ibrahimovic does.

Napoli 0-2 Sassuolo

The story here is as much “Sassuolo are second in the table” as it is “Napoli lost to Sassuolo.” Sure, we’re only six games into the season and it’s unlikely to hold for another 32 weeks, but Sassuolo were as good as Napoli were bad.

Inter Milan 2-2 Parma

Speaking of disappointing results for title dreamers, Inter Milan not only drew 2-2 with Parma but they had to come back from two goals down and salvage a point in stoppage time to do so. Former Arsenal winger Gervinho hit Antonio Conte’s side for a second-half brace before Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic dragged Inter back to level terms inside the final 25 minutes.

Other Serie A results

Roma 2-0 Fiorentina

Crotone 1-2 Atalanta

Bologna 3-2 Cagliari

Torino 3-4 Lazio

Sampdoria 1-1 Genoa

