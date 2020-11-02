Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is set for another brief, but entirely too long, spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during warmups ahead of Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

[ MORE: Pep issues Aguero injury update ahead of colossal Liverpool clash ]

Frank Lampard revealed on Monday that the injury isn’t terribly serious, but the America is expected to be out for “weeks” — un-quantified, as it were — just as the Blues’ fixture list grows increasingly hectic — quotes from The Sun:

“He’s played three games, we’ve tried to manage him in the week and it’s a small feeling in his hamstring so we’ll have to see how he is over the next 24 hours. It’s a minor feeling that he had but definitely not right to go into 90 minutes of a game with that. Hopefully it’s short term, we’re talking weeks.” … “He’s frustrated because he’s worked so hard to get fit.”

Let’s take four weeks, just as an example, and look at the number of games Pulisic could potentially miss through injury:

at Rennes

vs. Sheffield United

at Newcastle United

vs. Rennes

vs. Tottenham Hotspur

at Sevilla

vs. Leeds United.

That’s seven games over the next month, and some crucial ones at that. Three in the UEFA Champions League, and a massive Premier League clash with London and top-four rivals Tottenham.

Follow @AndyEdMLS