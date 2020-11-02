Christian Pulisic is set for another brief, but entirely too long, spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during warmups ahead of Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.
Frank Lampard revealed on Monday that the injury isn’t terribly serious, but the America is expected to be out for “weeks” — un-quantified, as it were — just as the Blues’ fixture list grows increasingly hectic — quotes from The Sun:
“He’s played three games, we’ve tried to manage him in the week and it’s a small feeling in his hamstring so we’ll have to see how he is over the next 24 hours. It’s a minor feeling that he had but definitely not right to go into 90 minutes of a game with that. Hopefully it’s short term, we’re talking weeks.”
…
“He’s frustrated because he’s worked so hard to get fit.”
Let’s take four weeks, just as an example, and look at the number of games Pulisic could potentially miss through injury:
- at Rennes
- vs. Sheffield United
- at Newcastle United
- vs. Rennes
- vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- at Sevilla
- vs. Leeds United.
That’s seven games over the next month, and some crucial ones at that. Three in the UEFA Champions League, and a massive Premier League clash with London and top-four rivals Tottenham.