Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic will not spent that much time out injured.

Christian Pulisic is set for another brief spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during warmups ahead of Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

But it will only be brief.

Speaking to reporters via a video press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against Rennes on Wednesday, Lampard confirmed that Pulisic will be missing for the clash at Stamford Bridge but could be fit this weekend against Sheffield United.

“Christian had a scan yesterday which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring. Very minor. He’s already back outside [on the training pitch]. He’s not fit for tomorrow, but we will see after that,” Lampard said. “It is obviously a relief for the injury to be on the small side. He made the right decision on not attempting to play the game. That would have made it worse. It is clearly a relief that he will be back very soon because he’s an important play for us.

“With the actual muscle injury, that’s a hard one to call. It’s forever going to be a challenge. Some players that do play on the edge and have such speed in their game and acceleration, maybe that could be more susceptible. I don’t think that’s a one-size-fits-all answer, because it is different for everybody. From last season we were looking at ways of managing Christian and being proactive and hopefully not getting too many injuries. It is something he’d previously experienced with his career at Dortmund as well. We are all working on the same direction on that one to try and get him as fit as regularly as possible because we know the talent [he has].”

Will Pulisic be fit for the USMNT v Wales?

Pulisic’s availability for the USMNT’s game against Wales in Swansea on Nov. 12 will be intriguing, as the winger will be hoping to play for the USA for the first time in 2020.

Gregg Berhalter is expected to name Pulisic in his squad and it will be very helpful to have his star winger with his team.

Let’s wait and see.

How will Chelsea cope without Pulisic?

Chelsea have options to cope without Pulisic, with Hakim Ziyech finding his feet brilliantly after recovering from his own injury, plus Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount all attacking options in the wide and central areas.

There is no doubt that Pulisic gives the Blues something different to all of their other attackers and the impact he had against Krasnodar in the Champions League last week was sensational.

Here’s hoping this is the final small injury for Pulisic for a long time, as over the last 12 months he has now missed multiple weeks, and months, with four injuries to his hamstrings and adductor.

Nobody wants to see a player of Pulisic’s quality spend any more time on the sidelines.

