Maradona brain surgery for blood clot a success, says doctor

Diego Maradona is recovering after successful brain surgery to remove a blood clot, his doctor saying everything is “under control” on Tuesday.

Maradona was checked into an Argentina hospital as “not well psychologically,” and later reported to have a blood clot in his brain.

The Argentine legend turned 60 on Friday and is reportedly in La Plata, about 25 miles south of Buenos Aires.

The doctor treating him there, Dr Leopoldo Luque, previously spoke to journalists and revealed that Maradona did not contract COVID-19, as some reports suggested, and is instead set to rest for three days.

As per different reports in the Argentine media, Diego Maradona’s brain surgery ended a few minutes ago and they are reporting it was successful. — ANDRES CANTOR (@AndresCantorGOL) November 4, 2020

Diego Maradona is currently the manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima in the Argentine top-flight and left their game on Friday in the first half as he reportedly looked unwell after receiving a birthday cake and plaque to celebrate his 60th.

“He is not well psychologically and that has an impact on his physical wellbeing,” Luque said earlier Tuesday. “My idea is to have him hydrated for three days, see the evolution and adjust the medication. Diego is a person who is sometimes excellent and sometimes not so much. He could be 10,000 times better, and bringing him here helps him. It’s very difficult being Maradona.”

Maradona has had multiple health problems over the years, most recently in 2019 when he suffered with internal bleeding in his stomach.

He also passed out after watching an Argentina game at the 2018 World Cup and needed treatment, while he has had several heart procedures and has also checked in to rehab to deal with drug and alcohol addiction.

