Diego Maradona is in hospital in Argentina as he is said to be “not well psychologically.”

The Argentine legend turned 60 on Friday and is said to be having health checks at the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about 25 miles south of Buenos Aires.

The doctor treating him there, Dr Leopoldo Luque, spoke to journalists and revealed that Maradona did not contract COVID-19, as some reports suggested, and is instead set to rest for three day.

Diego Maradona is currently the manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima in the Argentine top-flight and left their game on Friday in the first half as he reportedly looked unwell after receiving a birthday cake and plaque to celebrate his 60th.

“He is not well psychologically and that has an impact on his physical wellbeing,” Luque said. “My idea is to have him hydrated for three days, see the evolution and adjust the medication. Diego is a person who is sometimes excellent and sometimes not so much. He could be 10,000 times better, and bringing him here helps him. It’s very difficult being Maradona.”

Maradona has had multiple health problems over the years, most recently in 2019 when he suffered with internal bleeding in his stomach.

He also passed out after watching an Argentina game at the 2018 World Cup and needed treatment, while he has had several heart procedures and has also checked in to rehab to deal with drug and alcohol addiction.

