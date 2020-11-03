Pep Guardiola knows that creating way more than chances than the opposition is nice, but finishing can’t be taken for granted.

The Manchester City boss got goals from makeshift center forward Ferran Torres quite early but had to wait for insurance from one of his true strikers off the bench in a 3-0 defeat of Olympiacos that was straight-forward but kept in the balance too long for his liking.

“1-0 is difficult especially in Europe, they had one or two chances,” Guardiola said. “We could not finish the game and struggled a bit, but then finally an incredible goal from Gabriel and then Joao we finished the game. … We are seeing in general good news, for Gabriel that he’s back and for us. A real solid performance.”

Jesus has scored in both of his City appearances this season, while Sergio Aguero has been limited to three appearances.

Torres has been decent up top but Raheem Sterling has been a double-whammy when played centrally, as City loses his innate danger from the left (or right).

Here’s Jesus, via The Manchester Evening News:

“Kevin [De Bruyne] can give me a good ball and I can shoot, I think it was an amazing finish, so hard for the keeper,” the Brazilian said. “I am looking to improve my finishing all the time, so I’m getting better. I think a game like this was a difficult team. Before, I was looking to the game, watching, seeing the way the defenders play, so I came ready to get one chance. And I got one chance and I scored; Sometimes it is going to be like this.”

