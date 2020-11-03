Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are on a collision course to Sunday’s meeting and the Etihad Stadium, and both will be feeling boosts from their UEFA Champions League wins Tuesday. The Jurgen Klopp reaction certainly qualifies as “boosted.”

The reigning champions will be especially buoyed by a 5-0 defeat of Atalanta that gave them almost everything they’d want:

A star show from the front three including a Diogo Jota hat trick

Big saves from Alisson Becker

A clean sheet despite Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams holding very little experience playing together

That clean sheet being the first time Atalanta’s been held off the board since Aug. 1

It’s no surprise that Jurgen Klopp was glowing after the win.

“That was a performance we needed tonight,” he said, via the BBC. “My boys played an incredible game, the front line defending and attacking was outstanding. Midfield organization, desire, readiness. Top level, last line pushing up and knowing the threat Atalanta can cause. You win a game 5-0, you could score more goals but our goalie had to still make three world-class saves. Overall a really good game.”

He saved special praise for that front three.

Jota started in place for Roberto Firmino and had it 2-0 by the 33rd minute, completing his hat trick after halftime. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah each had a goal and an assist.

“It was difficult against us tonight, I don’t think anyone could’ve defended against Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota so it wasn’t about the tactics or our system it was about the team.”

Liverpool are something else, Sadio Mane chips the keeper and it's 4-0. pic.twitter.com/VHgXeC7u8d — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 3, 2020

