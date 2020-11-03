Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Giggs was arrested after allegations of assault.

The current Welsh national team manager was arrested on suspicion of assault and has denied all of the charges. Giggs has agreed to not take charge of Wales for their upcoming international games.

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp. Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches.

“Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland supported by Albert Stuivenberg. The Cymru squad for these upcoming matches will be announced on Thursday 5th November. The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”

Giggs, 46, has been released following the incident which allegedly took place in his home on Sunday evening, with The Sun newspaper reporting that the victim of the alleged assault was his girlfriend Kate Greville.

The Manchester United legend “denies all allegations of assault made against him. While he “is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations,” according to a statement released on his behalf.

Giggs was due to announce his Wales squad in a press conference on Tuesday for the friendly against the USMNT, plus crucial UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, but that press conference was canceled.

A statement from the Greater Manchester police has more details on the incident:

“A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

