Man City – Olympiacos: Kevin De Bruyne set up two goals as Manchester City warmed up for Liverpool with a terrific 3-0 win over Olympiacos at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus goals will uplift Man City fans and youngster Felix Nmecha set up Joao Cancelo late for the final goal.

City will clinch a knockout round berth with a point in Greece after the international break.

Man City – Olympiacos was as expected, and City is well-rested for Liverpool at the weekend.

Three things we learned from Man City – Olympiacos

1. Flawed finishing answered by super sub: City is not interested in letting their knockout round status last any longer than it needs, and Pep Guardiola’s men were dominant in the first half. Still lacking a true striker with Sergio Aguero hurt and Gabriel Jesus merely returning to substitute availability, City nonetheless controlled possession in the first frame, opened the scoring through Torres early, and attempted all of the half’s 11 shot attempts.

They scored once, and left the game in the balance deep into the second half. That’s when Gabriel Jesus made his first appearance since scoring in his only outing of the season on Sept. 21 versus Wolves. The Brazilian delivered a goal that recalls Aguero, belting a near-post shot with abandon and past the arms of a flailing keeper.

2. Defensive and possession cogs rested for the Reds: Yes, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Ederson, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kyle Walker started, but Guardiola was able to rest Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, barely playing Rodri before a huge PL match-up against a Liverpool side who started its top dogs in Atalanta.

3. Torres the truth: The 20-year-old entered the day with three goals and two assists in 450 minutes as a City player. Coming off six goals and eight assists with Valencia in his final season as a teenager, there’s a lot to like about a young man who is a Feb. 29 birthday.

Have a day, Ferran Torres! @ManCityUS are up 1-0 👀 pic.twitter.com/1z5GSHi3L4 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 3, 2020

Man of the Match

K

D

B

The Belgian did it at both ends, five key passes leading to his assists and making three tackles to boot.

