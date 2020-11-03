The US men’s national team squad for the USMNT – Wales and USMNT – Panama friendlies has been announced, with plenty of surprises in the roster for the Stars and Stripes as 10 uncapped players are named in the 24-man squad.

The chance for head coach Gregg Berhalter to get his full squad together for the first time in almost a year will be invaluable, as they play against the Welsh national team, then head to Austria to play a second game against Panama.

The friendly against Wales will take place on Nov. 12 (start time, 2:45pm ET) in Swansea at the Liberty Stadium, while they will then play Panama Nov. 16 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

Johnny Cardoso, Konrad de la Fuente, Nicholas Gioacchini, Richie Ledezma, Yunus Musah, Chituru Odunze, Owen Otasowie, Gio Reyna, Chris Richards, Sebastian Soto are all looking for their first caps.

Another surprise name in the squad is Valencia teenager Yunus Musah, who was born in the USA but has represented England at youth national team levels. Musah, 17, has been a star in La Liga so far this season and is eligible for multiple national teams. Playing in a friendly will not cap-tie him, but it will be intriguing to see another young attacker added to this USMNT squad.

It will mark the first time Berhalter has been able to get any squad together since before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in March, as their only game in 2020 so far was the 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 1.

The USMNT head coach has opted to only select players from his European-based contingent due to the MLS season still ongoing.

That means we will be seeing the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams and Co. together at the same time, plus plenty of up and coming USMNT youngsters who are playing at top European clubs.

Below is the roster in full.

USMNT roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 17/0)

DEFENDERS (7): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 38/3), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 10/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 3/0), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 18/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 40/1), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 7/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 10/1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 0/0), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 19/6), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 0/0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton/ENG; 0/0)

FORWARDS (8): Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona/ESP; 0/0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 0/0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Uly Llanez (Heerenveen/NED; 1/1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 0/0), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 12/5), Sebastian Soto (Telstar/NED; 0/0), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 8/1)

