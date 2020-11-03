WATCH: Breaking down the USMNT squad for Wales, Panama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team roster for November’s friendlies with Wales and Panama was released Tuesday just as ProSoccerTalk’s “Unfiltered” crew of Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards was getting to record this week’s show.

The gents delve into the bevy of uncapped players, led by a player many people may have not realized was an option for the Yanks in 17-year-old wide midfielder Yunus Musah of Valencia.

MORE: Berhalter explains squad

Also in the cards is a discussion on the somehow long-awaited USMNT debut for Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund, who really burst into the BVB first team after the Yanks had played their final pre-pandemic friendly.

Finally, Andy asks whether the U.S. will have an answer at center back. He’s not wild about John Brooks, at least what he’s seen international, and wonders who’s in the mix beyond the Wolfsburg man.

