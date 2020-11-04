2 Robbies podcast: Messy Man United, clean Chelsea, Man City-Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are not holding back on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Manchester United after the Red Devils lost in Turkey on Wednesday.

It’s one of several interesting topics after four Premier League sides played midweek matches in the UCL, and paves the way for a preview of Sunday’s big clash between Man City and Liverpool.

The 2 Robbies discuss the following after Match Day 3 in the Champions League:

Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Istanbul and what it says about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (0:40)

Chelsea keeping another clean sheet in their 3-0 win against Rennes (14:20)

Manchester City cruising to a 3-0 victory against Olympiacos (20:15)

Liverpool thrashing Atalanta 5-0 away from home (27:35)

A thorough preview of Sunday’s big match between Manchester City and Liverpool (30:15)

