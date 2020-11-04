Brighton – Burnley: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Burnley: Brighton and Hove Albion looks to snap a five-match Premier League winless run when reeling Burnley visits the Amex Stadium on Friday (Watch live, 12:30 pm ET online via Peacock)

Burnley has one point through six PL matches this season, though the Clarets have thrice had the better expected goals in a match.

Brighton’s problem, surprisingly, has been in defense. The loaded Seagulls back line has kept just one clean sheet, that coming against Newcastle in its lone win. They also have not been held off a score sheet.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Burnley, which kicks off the Premier League weekend.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton is waiting on Solly March, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Davy Propper, but will not have suspended Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Independent).

Ben Mee could finally return for Burnley, who gets Phil Bardsley available for selection as well. Erik Pieters and Jack Cork are out, Johann Berg Gudmundsson is “touch and go.” (LancsLive).

What they’re saying ahead of Brighton – Burnley

Graham Potter on Neal Maupay missing a start: “Sometimes mistakes are made, things are said and the line is crossed. It’s about how you react. There is no problem with Neal. He accepts it wasn’t his finest hour. We’ve dealt with it and moved forward and he is training with the group. We’ve all made mistakes, and now we’re stronger for it. That is part of life and part of growing up as a person. We just have to help and support each other and move forward.”

Sean Dyche on getting Mee back in the fold: “It’s not just about Ben but he’s earned his spurs here over many years, he’s a player that virtually all the time I’ve been here has been on my team sheet. He’s earned the right to be an important player but I mustn’t take away from other players.”

PREVIEW | Sean Dyche talks to the press about the latest news from the training ground. 👊 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 4, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton is expected to collect all the points at home, registering as -115 favorites with +250 coming off a draw. A Burnley win bags +320.

Brighton – Burnley prediction

Both sides have been unlucky this year. Brighton took four of six points from the Clarets last season and we think there will be more of that. Brighton 2-1 Burnley.

How to watch Brighton – Burnley stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Friday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock

