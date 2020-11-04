Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League group stage action hits the 2020-21 season and ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

Matchweek 3 sees Leicester City get a tough test from visiting ex-LAFC midfielder Andre Horta and Braga.

Arsenal entertains Molde, which has U.S. defender Henry Wingo playing fullback, and Spurs head back Bulgaria to meet Ludogorets Razgrad. Tottenham beat Lokomotiv Plovdid earlier in the tournament.

We’ve got odds for those matches, plus movement between Arsenal and Tottenham as to whom is now the overall PointsBet favorite to win the UEL.

Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Week 1, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: October 22 – December 10 (Group stage)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Europa League schedule, predictions

Group A – November 5

Roma v CFR Cluj – 12:55 pm ET

Young Boys v CSKA Sofia — 3 pm ET

Group B – November 5

Rapid Vienna v Dundalk — 3 pm ET

Arsenal v Molde — 3 pm ET

Group C – November 5

Hapoel Be’er Sheva v Bayer Leverkusen – 12:55 pm ET

Slavia Prague v Nice – 12:55 pm ET

Group D – November 5

Lech Poznan v Standard Liege – 12:55 pm ET

Benfica v Rangers – 12:55 pm ET

Group E – November 5

Omonio v Granada – 12:55 pm ET

PAOK v PSV Eindhoven – 12:55 pm ET

Group F – November 5

Rijeka v Napoli – 12:55 pm ET

Real Sociedad v AZ Alkmaar – 12:55 pm ET

Group G – November 5

Leicester City v Braga — 3 pm ET

Zorya Luhansk v AEK Athens — 3 pm ET

Group H – November 5

Celtic v Sparta Prague — 3 pm ET

AC Milan v Lille — 3 pm ET

Group I – November 5

Sivasspor v Qarabag — 12:55 pm ET

Villarreal v Maccabi Tel Aviv — 3 pm ET

Group J – November 5

Ludogorets Razgrad v Tottenham Hotspur — 12:55 pm ET

Royal Antwerp v LASK Linz 2 — 3 pm ET

Group K – November 5

Feyenoord v CSKA Moscow — 3pm ET

Dinamo Zagreb v Wolfsberger– 3 pm ET

Group L – November 5

Hoffenheim v Slovan Liberec — 3 pm ET

Red Star Belgrade v Gent — 3 pm ET

Select Europa League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Hapoel Be’er Sheva (+520) v Bayer Leverkusen (-200) | Draw (+340)

Slavia Prague (+150) v Nice (+180) | Draw (+240)

Benfica (-115) v Rangers (+320) | Draw (+260)

Real Sociedad (-170) v AZ Alkmaar (+440) | Draw (+320)

Ludogorets Razgrad (+700) v Tottenham Hotspur (-275) | Draw (+400)

Arsenal (-350) v Molde (+800) | Draw (+480)

Leicester City (-130) v Braga (+340) | Draw (+275)

Celtic (-215) v Sparta Prague (+525) | Draw (+380)

AC Milan (-140) v Lille (+360) | Draw (+290)

Red Star Belgrade (-155) v Gent (+360) | Draw (+340)

Outright winner

Tottenham Hotspur (+650)

Arsenal (+650)

AC Milan (+1000)

Napoli (+1400)

Leicester City (+1400)

Bayer Leverkusen (+2000)

AS Roma (+2000)

Villarreal (+2000)

Benfica (+2000)

Real Sociedad (+3300)

Hoffenheim (+3300)

Lille (+4000)

Granada (+5000)

Nice (+5000)

Rangers (+5000)

Feyenoord (+6600)

PSV Eindhoven (+6600)

CSKA Moscow (+6600)

Braga (+6600)

Celtic (+8000)

AEK Athens (+8000)

>>> (All further underdogs)

