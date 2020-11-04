Everton – Manchester United: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton – Manchester United: Carlo Ancelotti and Everton hope to snap a three-match winless run when they see a weary Manchester United on Saturday at Goodison Park (Watch live, 7:30am ET online via NBCSports.com)

The Toffees’ high-flying start to the season was derailed by consecutive losses to Southampton and Newcastle, both matches played without Richarlison, yet sit just three points off leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United opens the weekend in 15th place, six points behind Everton with a match-in-hand. It lost to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey on Wednesday and is hoping to win for just the second time in its last five PL outings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Manchester United, as the Toffees will be without one attacking star but get another one back.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Richarlison remains suspended but Everton is hopeful that both James Rodriguez and Ben Godfrey can return from injury against the Red Devils, while Jarrad Branthwaite is available for selection. Carlo Ancelotti will update Seamus Coleman’s return later this week, while Mason Holgate has stepped up his rehab ahead of a return (Liverpool Echo).

Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly (muscular), Alex Telles (COVID-19), Jesse Lingard (muscular), and Phil Jones (undisclosed).

What they’re saying ahead of Everton – Manchester United

Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen on his debut against Newcastle : “Everybody wants to play football. I will keep going and train hard and hope I will play again. It is nice to have my debut but I am disappointed about the result. There is nothing I can be happy about right now. It was pleasing to make those saves but they didn’t help the team because we lost. Maybe in one or two days I can look back and be happy with the saves but right now it is hard to stand here and be happy.”

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer on losing to Basaksehir: “It’s set us back a lot. You get a reality check when you play a football game here. You don’t just turn up and get three points in the Champions League. We played against lots of good individuals in a good team, well set up and organized. We weren’t good enough. … It’s not easy to be positive, not when you play like this.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

This one’s tight: Everton at home produces +185 for a win, with +250 coming if the sides split points. Manchester United is a slight favorite, paying +140 for the W.

Everton – Manchester United prediction

The big question: How fit is James Rodriguez? Because this match could be a total toss-up if both James and Richarlison are out while United’s crew deals with travel back from Turkey. With that caveat, we’ll peg Everton 1-1 Man United as our final prediction.

How to watch Everton – Manchester United stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

