Kai Havertz has tested positive for COVID-19, Chelsea have confirmed.

Frank Lampard spoke ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League game against Rennes at Stamford Bridge and revealed why Havertz was missing from his squad.

Due to the period of self-isolation, it is expected that Havertz is unlikely to play in the Premier League against Sheffield United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The German international played in Chelsea’s 3-0 win away at Burnley on Saturday, but is now in self-isolation which means he is unlikely to travel on international duty next week with Germany.

Chelsea released the following statement on Kai Havertz:

“Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19. As a consequence the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes.”

This is a blow fo Chelsea and Havertz, as the German attacking midfielder ha taken his time to settle in with the Blues but was showing sign he was clicking into place with Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and others.

With Premier League players tested regularly, there will be a concern about the other Chelsea players that Havertz has been in contact with but the situation should be under control.

