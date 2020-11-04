Manchester City – Liverpool: An absolutely huge early-season clash takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30am ET online via Peacock) as the two title contenders collide.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had struggles early in the season with injuries and heavy defeats, but they are starting to see their teams click through the gears and we look set for another two-horse title race.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a massive early-season clash as Manchester City want to prove they are fully back on track, while Liverpool aim to kick on after steadying the ship following the serious injury to Virgil van Dijk.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester City may have Sergio Aguero on the bench as Guardiola confirmed City’s all-time leading goalscorer has almost recovered from injury. Gabriel Jesus made his comeback in the Champions League in midweek, but City are still without Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho. Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias are expected to start at center back after being rested in midweek.

Liverpool continue to have injury issues defensively with Virgil van Dijk out, so Jurgen Klopp has a choice of whether to play Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Joel Matip (who was on the bench at Atalanta) alongside Joe Gomez. Elsewhere, Roberto Firmino could start but Diogo Jota came in for him in midweek and scored a hat trick and has now scored in four games in a row for Liverpool.

What they’re saying ahead of Manchester City – Liverpool

Pep Guardiola on Gabriel Jesus being back fit: “It was important, of course, the fact he’s back. It’s good news, especially for the striker to score a brilliant goal. I’m delighted with most of the game [against Olympiacos] and happy that Gabriel is back.”

Jurgen Klopp on the importance of Firmino, and Jota’s form: “Good performances never give me a headache. That was the decision tonight, it made sense to use the shape Diogo was in, and because of the way Atalanta plays and defends, it made sense that the skillset of Diogo helps. But the world is sometimes really in a bad place when the moment someone’s shining, we speak immediately about another player who had played what feels like 500 games in a row. We would not even be in the Champions League if Bobby Firmino wasn’t with us, and immediately I have to explain why he’s not in the team. He will be in the team.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-105) are the favorites, while Liverpool (+235) seem like an extremely high price. The draw is +300.

Manchester City – Liverpool prediction

This is going to be so close, and so entertaining. It is all about one thing: which defense can perform better? Liverpool have been more clinical this season, while Man City have missed lots of chances. That said, I like the look of Laporte and Dias together at center back and think City can halt Liverpool’s attack. Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool.

