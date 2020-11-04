Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Demba Ba is still scoring goals thanks to runs from the halfway line and this was just as much a gift as that famous goal he scored for Chelsea at Liverpool in 2014.

Turkish minnows Istanbul Basaksehir went 1-0 up early against Manchester United, as their first-ever goal in the UEFA Champions League group stage may end up being their easiest.

Take nothing away from Demba Ba, who slotted home brilliantly and had plenty of time to think about his finish, but the main problem was the horrendous defending from United, which was a theme throughout.

Ba caught United cold as the Premier League side had the ball on the edge of the Basaksehir box, but one long ball found the former Chelsea striker and he raced in on goal from halfway (we’ve seen that before…) and finished to put them 1-0 up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t quite believe what he had seen, as Dean Henderson pleaded with the defense and midfield ahead of him.

In the first half United were again caught out on the break as Juan Mata was forced to chase back and Ba was again involved as he left a cross for Edin Visca to slam home and double Basaksehir’s lead.

Take a look at the tidy finish from Demba Ba and shoddy defending from Manchester United in the videos below, as the Red Devils just aren’t helping themselves with this shoddy defending.

🤯 Just look at the state of this defending. How can you leave Demba Ba totally unmarked on the halfway line like that? Istanbul Basaksehir lead Manchester United 1-0, and here is their first-ever #UCL group stage goal via @UCLonCBSSports ⤵️pic.twitter.com/CKI7HLk75j — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 4, 2020

