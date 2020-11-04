MLS roundup: 10-man Orlando strikes late, Loons come back, Dallas wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The three early Wednesday matches in Major League Soccer neither lacked for drama not controversy.

[ 3 THINGS: Basaksehir–Man Utd | Chelsea-Rennes ]

Orlando overcame a dicey VAR-awarded red card to Nani, Minnesota came back from 2-0 down to Chicago, and FC Dallas pulled into the West’s top four for the time being to kick of the night in MLS.

Orlando City 2-1 Columbus Crew

The Lions didn’t let a minor thing like a Nani red card stop it from moving three points clear of their Wednesday visitors with one match left in the season.

Orlando sits third after Mauricio Pereyra set up goals from Chris Mueller and Benji Michel, the latter coming after VAR upgraded Nani’s card from yellow to red in the 53rd minute and Harrison Afful knotted the score four minutes later.

This was an explosive winner (and deserved as the Nani red card was very meh).

Nashville SC 0-1 FC Dallas

Ryan Hollingshead’s 15th career MLS goal came with the versatile veteran well up the pitch, sending Dallas clear of LAFC and Minnesota in the race for a top four spot in the West.

Nashville remains eighth in the East with 29 points.

Minnesota United 2-2 Chicago Fire

This was easily the game of the night, as Chicago saw a late Robert Beric winner taken off the board by VAR after the visitors had blown a 2-0 lead.

Beric and Mauricio Pineda scored on either side of halftime but Chicago conceded late goals to Jose Aja and Robin Lod before

Beric’s goal was his ninth in the last 12 matches, his 11 on the season behind only LAFC’s Diego Rossi (13).

Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth made big stops amongst his five saves before Lod secured the Loons a point with nine minutes to play.

Bobby back in Minny coming up big.#MINvCHI 0-1 pic.twitter.com/oFFFTaqyRK — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) November 5, 2020

