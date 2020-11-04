Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our seventh player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are off scrambling for positions early on after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

Stars from Tottenham, Southampton, Liverpool and Leicester dominate our seventh player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark. Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry

2. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – New entry

3. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry

4. Callum Wilson (Newcastle) – New entry

5. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – New entry

6. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 1

7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 1

8. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – Down 2

9. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – Even

10. Che Adams (Southampton) – Down 5

11. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Even

12. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 10

13. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Down 10

14. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even

15. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – Even

16. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Down 3

17. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – Up 3

18. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – New entry

19. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – New entry

20. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) – New entry

