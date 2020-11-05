Crystal Palace – Leeds: An intriguing clash takes place at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Roy Hodgson saw his Palace side lose 2-0 last time out and although they have picked up 10 points so far this season, they haven’t exactly set the world alight.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have also picked up 10 points and they’ve played really well in spells, but have come unstuck after defensive errors. Leeds will have to tighten that up, especially against Wilfried Zaha and Palace.

Here’s everything you need to know as Palace aim to get back on track, while Leeds will be hoping to get back to turning their good performances into points.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Crystal Palace have lose their appeal against the red card dished out to captain Luka Milivojevic against Wolves, so he will not be available. Hodgson has seen his injury issues in defense ease, but Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham and Joel Ward are out.

Leeds could have Diego Llorente and Raphinha available, but they are missing Adam Forshaw, Kalvin Phillips and will be without Rodrigo as he had to self-isolate after being in close-contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+145) are the favorites which seems slightly generous as Palace (+190) are set up well to counter them. The draw at is +235.

Crystal Palace – Leeds prediction

The Eagles are tough to break down and I think they will enjoy sitting back and defending deep against Leeds. If Wilfried Zaha is on form they have a chance, and I think they will get the job done here as Leeds are missing a few key players with Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo out. Zaha, like Vardy, will get a lot of joy on the counter. Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Leeds stream and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

