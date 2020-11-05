EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 8 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is here and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 8 of the season, as Manchester United head to Everton, Liverpool head to Manchester City, while Arsenal host Aston Villa and Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

Brighton 2-0 Burnley – (Friday, 12:30 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

West Ham 3-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man City 2-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Southampton 1-1 Newcastle United – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

West Brom 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Leicester 2-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-2 Leeds – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-2 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Everton 2-1 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, November 6: (-115) Brighton v. Burnley (+325), Tie: +250

Friday, November 6: (-108) Southampton v. Newcastle (+300), Tie: +250

Saturday, November 7: (+185) Everton v. Manchester United (+140), Tie: +250

Saturday, November 7: (+190) Crystal Palace v. Leeds (+145), Tie: +235

Saturday, November 7: (-275) Chelsea v. Sheffield United (+700), Tie: +400

Saturday, November 7: (-120) West Ham v. Fulham (+320), Tie: +275

Sunday, November 8: (+520) West Brom v. Tottenham (-195), Tie: +325

Sunday, November 8: (+130) Leicester v. Wolves (+235), Tie: +215

Sunday, November 8: (-105) Manchester City v. Liverpool (+235), Tie: +300

Sunday, November 8: (-150) Arsenal v. Aston Villa (+400), Tie: +290

Follow @JPW_NBCSports