Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Reiss Nelson (knee) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee).

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (groin) | OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Bertrand Traore (groin).

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (calf), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh), Christian Walton (ankle), Solly March (ankle) | OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Phil Bardsley (COVID-19), Ben Mee (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle), Erik Pieters (calf).

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (hamstring) | OUT: Billy Gilmour (knee), Kai Havertz (COVID-19)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Tomkins (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (knock), James McCarthy (thigh), Gary Cahill (calf) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Joel Ward (groin), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Luka Milivojevic (suspended)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Andre Gomes (knee), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Ben Godfrey (thigh) | OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Mason Holgate (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf).

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Aboubakar Kamara (suspension), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (ankle). OUT: Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Rodrigo (COVID-19).

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (back) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (knock), Joel Matip (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (knee) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Fabinho (hamstring).

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Sergio Aguero (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (undisclosed), Fernandinho (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back) | OUT: Eric Bailly (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee), Alex Telles (COVID-19)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Dwight Gayle (knee), Jonjo Shelvey (groin)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), John Fleck (back), Ethan Ampadu (facing parent club)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Bertrand (hamstring), Ibrahima Diallo (thigh), Jan Bednarek (head) | OUT: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Jake Vokins (undisclosed), William Smallbone (thigh), Danny Ings (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Japhet Tanganga (thigh), Erik Lamela (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Reguilon (illness), Serge Aurier (undisclosed).

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: Dara O’Shea (fitness)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh), Mark Noble (undisclosed), Aaron Cresswell (groin).

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS