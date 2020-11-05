Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.
Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Reiss Nelson (knee) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee).
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (groin) | OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Bertrand Traore (groin).
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (calf), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh), Christian Walton (ankle), Solly March (ankle) | OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Phil Bardsley (COVID-19), Ben Mee (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle), Erik Pieters (calf).
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (hamstring) | OUT: Billy Gilmour (knee), Kai Havertz (COVID-19)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Tomkins (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (knock), James McCarthy (thigh), Gary Cahill (calf) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Joel Ward (groin), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Luka Milivojevic (suspended)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Andre Gomes (knee), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Ben Godfrey (thigh) | OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Mason Holgate (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf).
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Aboubakar Kamara (suspension), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (ankle). OUT: Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Rodrigo (COVID-19).
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (back) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (knock), Joel Matip (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (knee) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Fabinho (hamstring).
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Sergio Aguero (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (undisclosed), Fernandinho (undisclosed)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back) | OUT: Eric Bailly (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee), Alex Telles (COVID-19)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Dwight Gayle (knee), Jonjo Shelvey (groin)
Sheffield United injuries
OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), John Fleck (back), Ethan Ampadu (facing parent club)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Bertrand (hamstring), Ibrahima Diallo (thigh), Jan Bednarek (head) | OUT: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Jake Vokins (undisclosed), William Smallbone (thigh), Danny Ings (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Japhet Tanganga (thigh), Erik Lamela (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Reguilon (illness), Serge Aurier (undisclosed).
West Bromwich Albion injuries
OUT: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: Dara O’Shea (fitness)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh), Mark Noble (undisclosed), Aaron Cresswell (groin).
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)